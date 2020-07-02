59 Northfield Terrace

Amenities

Rarely available beautiful 3 bed/2.1 bath townhouse in Wheeling. Full brick & stone exterior. New modern open kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. High ceilings on the first floor, Pella windows throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & hardwood floors. Marble & granite in the master bathroom. Massive master suite with modern double vanity bathroom & large walk-in closet. 2 guest bedrooms share an updated full bathroom. Large family room is located on the ground floor. Attached 2 car heated garage with private driveway. Great location: close to tons of restaurants, shopping, & highway. Available September 1st.