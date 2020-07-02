All apartments in Wheeling
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:43 PM

59 Northfield Terrace

59 Northfield Ter · (312) 326-2121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

59 Northfield Ter, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely available beautiful 3 bed/2.1 bath townhouse in Wheeling. Full brick & stone exterior. New modern open kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. High ceilings on the first floor, Pella windows throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, & hardwood floors. Marble & granite in the master bathroom. Massive master suite with modern double vanity bathroom & large walk-in closet. 2 guest bedrooms share an updated full bathroom. Large family room is located on the ground floor. Attached 2 car heated garage with private driveway. Great location: close to tons of restaurants, shopping, & highway. Available September 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 Northfield Terrace have any available units?
59 Northfield Terrace has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does 59 Northfield Terrace have?
Some of 59 Northfield Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 Northfield Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
59 Northfield Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 Northfield Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 59 Northfield Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 59 Northfield Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 59 Northfield Terrace offers parking.
Does 59 Northfield Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 Northfield Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 Northfield Terrace have a pool?
No, 59 Northfield Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 59 Northfield Terrace have accessible units?
No, 59 Northfield Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 59 Northfield Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 Northfield Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
