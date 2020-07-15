552 Greystone Lane #D2

Amenities

Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit. Great kitchen with table space and sliding glass doors to big balcony. Dining room with ceiling fan, spacious living room with sliding glass doors to balcony. Master suite with private bath. One car garage with extra room for storage. In unit laundry with top of the line washer and dryer. Newer Furnace.



Short walk to TWO POOLS. Don't let this one get away.



Rent Includes: Water, pools, scavenger, exterior maintenance, lawn and snow removal



Grade school: Eugene Field Dist. #21



Middle school: Jack London Dist. #21



High School: Buffalo Grove Dist. #214



Directions: Lake Cook or Route 83 to Lexington to Greystone



