All apartments in Wheeling
Find more places like 552 Greystone Lane #D2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wheeling, IL
/
552 Greystone Lane #D2
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

552 Greystone Lane #D2

552 Greystone Lane · (847) 455-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wheeling
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

552 Greystone Lane, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 552 Greystone Lane #D2 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wheeling, Lexington Commons 2BR/2BA Garage & 2 Pools! - New carpet, paint throughout and remodeled bathrooms make this home special. Spacious and bright 2 bedroom 2 bath coach homes are rarely available for rent. Second floor unit. Great kitchen with table space and sliding glass doors to big balcony. Dining room with ceiling fan, spacious living room with sliding glass doors to balcony. Master suite with private bath. One car garage with extra room for storage. In unit laundry with top of the line washer and dryer. Newer Furnace.

Short walk to TWO POOLS. Don't let this one get away.

Rent Includes: Water, pools, scavenger, exterior maintenance, lawn and snow removal

Grade school: Eugene Field Dist. #21

Middle school: Jack London Dist. #21

High School: Buffalo Grove Dist. #214

Directions: Lake Cook or Route 83 to Lexington to Greystone

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*INFORMATION INCLUDING SQ. FOOTAGES, LOT SIZES, ETC. ARE RELIABLE BUT, NOT GUARANTEED THEREFORE, CONFIRMATION SHOULD BE RECEIVED THROUGH PERSONAL INSPECTION WITH OR BY A PROFESSIONAL.

(RLNE3100060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have any available units?
552 Greystone Lane #D2 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have?
Some of 552 Greystone Lane #D2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 Greystone Lane #D2 currently offering any rent specials?
552 Greystone Lane #D2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 Greystone Lane #D2 pet-friendly?
No, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 offer parking?
Yes, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 offers parking.
Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have a pool?
Yes, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 has a pool.
Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have accessible units?
No, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 does not have accessible units.
Does 552 Greystone Lane #D2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 552 Greystone Lane #D2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 552 Greystone Lane #D2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln
Wheeling, IL 60090
Foxboro Apartments
470 Foxboro Dr
Wheeling, IL 60090

Similar Pages

Wheeling 1 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms
Wheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
Wheeling Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, IL
Gurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILSouth Elgin, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity