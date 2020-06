Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LIMITED OFFER: **$500 OFF BONUS TO THE TENANT IN MONTH TWO, IF THEY ARE APPROVED AND MOVE IN BY 5/15/20**Adorable brick ranch updated in 2018. Stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer included. Fenced in yard. Too cute to miss!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.