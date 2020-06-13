Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

85 Apartments for rent in Waukegan, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$962
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
25 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Imperial Tower
805 Baldwin Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1140 sqft
Imperial Tower is a well established rental community that has enjoyed an excellent reputation in the Waukegan area for the past 25 years.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$875
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.

1 of 1

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
The Northwest
1 Unit Available
620 1st Street
620 1st Street, Waukegan, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1312 sqft
Duplex brick building with 4 bedrooms, hardwood floors sliding closet doors with wood trim. Home has a bath and half bath in basement. Bath has plenty of mirrors. Kit has lots of cabinets with stove and fridge. Bst bath Shower and toilet.
Results within 1 mile of Waukegan
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
54 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,149
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2300 sqft
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Results within 5 miles of Waukegan
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,675
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1204 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,681
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
25 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,481
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
$
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,141
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
18340 West Grand Drive
18340 West Grand Drive, Gages Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
816 sqft
Renovated well cared for 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with basement. Enjoy the Fenced back yard, with deck, 1 pet allowed.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
693 Shoreline Drive
693 Shoreline Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2661 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Rarely available two-story townhome in convenient Water's Edge location of Grayslake. Large 2661 sq.ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1495 Saint James Court
1495 St James Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1044 sqft
FabuLous 3 story townhome that is bright and beautiful-Move in ready!!! 2 car attached garage! Wonderful Open fl plan w/9' ceiling on the 1st fl. Spacious eat in kitchen-open to living area! Wood deck adjacent to kitchen.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2504 sqft
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2446 sqft
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2500 sqft
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Waukegan, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Waukegan renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

