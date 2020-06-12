/
3 bedroom apartments
74 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Waukegan, IL
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2445 North Sheridan Road
2445 North Sheridan Road, Waukegan, IL
Well maintained 4 bedroom ranch across from golf course & close to Lyons Woods & North Shore Bike Trail. Many updated features! Kitchen has eat-in area, breakfast bar & pantry; and all appliances. Living Room with Bamboo Wood Flooring.
Results within 1 mile of Waukegan
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
5048 Adele Dr
5048 Adele Drive, Gurnee, IL
House for rent in Gurnee! 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, 2 Half Bath, 2 car Garage. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, gas stove, Dishwasher, Hardwood floors, Woodburning fireplace with a gas starter! Patio with space outside to grill and hang out.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Heatherstone
1 Unit Available
12927 West Wakefield Drive
12927 Wakefield Drive, Beach Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1632 sqft
Stop Looking! This is the one! Dramatic 2-Story Liv Rm, w/ Lots of Natural Light. Gorgeous Flooring! Clean, Nicely Kept Home! Kit w/Loads of Cabinets, Corian Counter Tops, and Beautiful Backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Results within 5 miles of Waukegan
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
37 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,989
1405 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park
145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1719 sqft
Prime location close to Metra commuter line, shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with open floorplans, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14812 Imperial Drive
14812 West Imperial Drive, Lake County, IL
Executive Private Paradise! - Executive Private Paradise! Luxury Home Located on almost 5 wooded acres. The open ranch floor plan features 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
537 Center Avenue
537 East Center Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
Large Northshore Home for Rent - Walk to the Lake in Lake Bluff. 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, 2 Car garage Available as of Mid May. (RLNE5660888)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Cambridge-Liberty Village
1 Unit Available
1027 Dawes Street
1027 Dawes Street, Libertyville, IL
Great location & condition! Wooded lot backs to Charles Brown Park. Choice zone for either Libertyville or Vernon Hills High Schools. New paint, carpet & HDWD floors throughout 1st floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Green Tree
1 Unit Available
1011 Talltree Terrace
1011 Tall Tree Terrace, Libertyville, IL
This lovely well maintained and cared colonial style home on a peaceful cul-de-sac within the desirable Greentree subdivision boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
The Pines
1 Unit Available
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blueberry Hill
1 Unit Available
168 BLUEBERRY Road
168 Blueberry Road, Libertyville, IL
Newly painted and smell new! A nice home near the center of historic village downtown, close to schools, close to park and trails. New remodeled kitechen with granite counter top, nicely remodeled bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 453 Teal Court in Grayslake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
132 FINSTAD Drive
132 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 132 FINSTAD Drive in Libertyville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Village of Lake Bluff
1 Unit Available
561 Moffett Road
561 Moffett Road, Lake Bluff, IL
Charming east Lake Bluff cottage right on the July 4th parade route! Brimming with character & natural light, this 4 bedroom home is super cute.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1007 West Golf Road
1007 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL
A nice house in a nice neighborhood and of excellent schools! Traditional elegance in this Tudor-style home featuring an in-law suite & new upgrades throughout, including new carpet & fresh paint! Spacious living room looks into family room adorned
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
29656 North Birch Avenue
29656 Birch Avenue, Lake Bluff, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2068 sqft
A delightful and charming light filled home. New hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1713 Hebron Avenue
1713 Hebron Avenue, Zion, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1025 sqft
RANCH IS IN GREAT LOCATION AND HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED. LARGE BACK YARD WITH ALLEY ACCESS. 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH AND FULL BASEMENT. NICE SIZE KITCHEN WITH TABLE EATING AREA. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS AND LOTS OF STORAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13938 West EMMA Lane
13938 West Emma Lane, Mettawa, IL
Sprawling and sunny 3,055 sf 4 br 3.1 ba on a premium lot. 5,175 total sf. Generous room sizes, 2 story living room with oak railing staircase opens to the dining room.
