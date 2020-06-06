2683 North Augusta Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Welcome home. Conveniently located in the Links of Wadsworth, this home is just minutes away from local restaurants, shopping, parks, interstate access and is a perfect fit for any lifestyle especially those that enjoy maintenance-free living and being part of a golf course community. This large end unit offers over 1700 sq ft of finished living space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private deck, laundry and is located on a quiet private street. Schedule your private tour today and let your story begin. Credit: 600 minimum score; Pets: no cats; 1 dog; Security deposit: one months rent; Pet deposit: $500