2683 North Augusta Drive.

Amenities
Welcome home. Conveniently located in the Links of Wadsworth, this home is just minutes away from local restaurants, shopping, parks, interstate access and is a perfect fit for any lifestyle especially those that enjoy maintenance-free living and being part of a golf course community. This large end unit offers over 1700 sq ft of finished living space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private deck, laundry and is located on a quiet private street. Schedule your private tour today and let your story begin. Credit: 600 minimum score; Pets: no cats; 1 dog; Security deposit: one months rent; Pet deposit: $500