Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

2683 North Augusta Drive

Location

2683 North Augusta Drive, Waukegan, IL 60083
The Links at Midlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome home. Conveniently located in the Links of Wadsworth, this home is just minutes away from local restaurants, shopping, parks, interstate access and is a perfect fit for any lifestyle especially those that enjoy maintenance-free living and being part of a golf course community. This large end unit offers over 1700 sq ft of finished living space, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, private deck, laundry and is located on a quiet private street. Schedule your private tour today and let your story begin. Credit: 600 minimum score; Pets: no cats; 1 dog; Security deposit: one months rent; Pet deposit: $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have any available units?
2683 North Augusta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waukegan, IL.
What amenities does 2683 North Augusta Drive have?
Some of 2683 North Augusta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2683 North Augusta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2683 North Augusta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2683 North Augusta Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2683 North Augusta Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2683 North Augusta Drive offers parking.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2683 North Augusta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have a pool?
No, 2683 North Augusta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2683 North Augusta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2683 North Augusta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2683 North Augusta Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2683 North Augusta Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

