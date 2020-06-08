664 East Algonquin Road

Amenities
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome offers high end amenities featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer, walk-in closets, storage areas and an attached 2 car garage. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor fire pit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area and big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24-hour fitness center with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases available. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice. Call or text listing agent for tour!