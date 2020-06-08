All apartments in Schaumburg
664 East Algonquin Road

664 East Algonquin Road · (630) 886-8160
Location

664 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This 2 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome offers high end amenities featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer, walk-in closets, storage areas and an attached 2 car garage. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor fire pit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area and big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24-hour fitness center with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases available. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice. Call or text listing agent for tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 East Algonquin Road have any available units?
664 East Algonquin Road has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 East Algonquin Road have?
Some of 664 East Algonquin Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 East Algonquin Road currently offering any rent specials?
664 East Algonquin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 East Algonquin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 664 East Algonquin Road is pet friendly.
Does 664 East Algonquin Road offer parking?
Yes, 664 East Algonquin Road offers parking.
Does 664 East Algonquin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 664 East Algonquin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 East Algonquin Road have a pool?
Yes, 664 East Algonquin Road has a pool.
Does 664 East Algonquin Road have accessible units?
No, 664 East Algonquin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 664 East Algonquin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 East Algonquin Road has units with dishwashers.
