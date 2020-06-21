All apartments in Schaumburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

2813 Odlum Drive

2813 Odlum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Odlum Drive, Schaumburg, IL 60194
Red Rock

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Full Bath & Dressing Area! Large Kitchen Opens to Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring & SLD Access to Private Yard! Attached Garage! Maintenance Free Subdivision Includes Lawn Care & Snow Removal! Convenient to Prairie Towne Center, Shopping, Forest Preserves & Expressway! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Odlum Drive have any available units?
2813 Odlum Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schaumburg, IL.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Odlum Drive have?
Some of 2813 Odlum Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Odlum Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Odlum Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Odlum Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Odlum Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 2813 Odlum Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Odlum Drive does offer parking.
Does 2813 Odlum Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2813 Odlum Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Odlum Drive have a pool?
No, 2813 Odlum Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Odlum Drive have accessible units?
No, 2813 Odlum Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Odlum Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Odlum Drive has units with dishwashers.
