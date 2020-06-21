2813 Odlum Drive

Amenities
Wonderful Rental Opportunity! Awesome 2-Story Townhome w/ Fabulous Location Next to Linden Park, Playground, Tennis Courts, Baseball Diamond & Walking Paths! Private Entrance & 2nd Floor Laundry w/ Washer & Dryer In-Unit! Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Full Bath & Dressing Area! Large Kitchen Opens to Spacious Living Room w/ Wood Laminate Flooring & SLD Access to Private Yard! Attached Garage! Maintenance Free Subdivision Includes Lawn Care & Snow Removal! Convenient to Prairie Towne Center, Shopping, Forest Preserves & Expressway! Welcome Home!