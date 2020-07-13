Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry carport clubhouse courtyard hot tub lobby package receiving

As one of Schaumburgђs finest apartment communities, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg offers residents a life of luxury and convenience through our many distinct offerings. From a resort-style pool to community business center, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg apartments have something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. Living in a Fieldpointe of Schaumburg apartment means you have easy access to everything that Chicago has to offer, including easy access to Downtown Chicago and OђHare International Airport, while retaining the calm and composure of a spacious community. Additionally, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg is located just around the corner from Woodfield Mall, the largest shopping center in the state of Illinois, along with down the street from William Rainey Harper College. At Fieldpointe of Schaumburg we offer beautifully appointed studio-style, one and two bedroom floor plans. Apartment homes feature unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget. Our newly renovated apartment homes come with in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors, designer cabinetry and faux granite countertops. You will enjoy natural lighting in every home and a private patio or balcony to compliment the unique build of our community. Our professional staff will welcome you home to a carefree lifestyle at Fieldpointe of Schaumburg. Residents of our community will enjoy luxurious amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, barbeque entertainment area, professionally-equipped fitness center, and a business center with internet access. Fieldpointe of Schaumburgђs apartment homes are pet-friendly as well, so your furry friends can join you in the perfect West Suburban Chicago apartment community!The team at Fieldpointe of Schaumburg wants to make you feel right at home in our community. If you are searching for an apartment in Schaumburg or simply looking for an apartment home in Cook County, then come to Fieldpointe of Schaumburg and enjoy the best apartments in Schaumburg, IL.