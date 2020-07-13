All apartments in Schaumburg
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:17 AM

Fieldpointe of Schaumburg

Open Now until 6pm
1708 Arbor Sq · (847) 565-1153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 1725.209 · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 1727.109 · Avail. now

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1721.304 · Avail. now

$1,441

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1700.307 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fieldpointe of Schaumburg.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
garage
parking
on-site laundry
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
As one of Schaumburgђs finest apartment communities, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg offers residents a life of luxury and convenience through our many distinct offerings. From a resort-style pool to community business center, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg apartments have something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. Living in a Fieldpointe of Schaumburg apartment means you have easy access to everything that Chicago has to offer, including easy access to Downtown Chicago and OђHare International Airport, while retaining the calm and composure of a spacious community. Additionally, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg is located just around the corner from Woodfield Mall, the largest shopping center in the state of Illinois, along with down the street from William Rainey Harper College. At Fieldpointe of Schaumburg we offer beautifully appointed studio-style, one and two bedroom floor plans. Apartment homes feature unique details with floor plan options to fit any budget. Our newly renovated apartment homes come with in-unit washers and dryers, hardwood floors, designer cabinetry and faux granite countertops. You will enjoy natural lighting in every home and a private patio or balcony to compliment the unique build of our community. Our professional staff will welcome you home to a carefree lifestyle at Fieldpointe of Schaumburg. Residents of our community will enjoy luxurious amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, barbeque entertainment area, professionally-equipped fitness center, and a business center with internet access. Fieldpointe of Schaumburgђs apartment homes are pet-friendly as well, so your furry friends can join you in the perfect West Suburban Chicago apartment community!The team at Fieldpointe of Schaumburg wants to make you feel right at home in our community. If you are searching for an apartment in Schaumburg or simply looking for an apartment home in Cook County, then come to Fieldpointe of Schaumburg and enjoy the best apartments in Schaumburg, IL.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: No
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: open parkinggarage: $50/month.
Storage Details: 4' x 3': included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have any available units?
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg has 4 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have?
Some of Fieldpointe of Schaumburg's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fieldpointe of Schaumburg currently offering any rent specials?
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fieldpointe of Schaumburg pet-friendly?
Yes, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg is pet friendly.
Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg offer parking?
Yes, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg offers parking.
Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have a pool?
Yes, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg has a pool.
Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have accessible units?
No, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg does not have accessible units.
Does Fieldpointe of Schaumburg have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fieldpointe of Schaumburg has units with dishwashers.
