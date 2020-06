Amenities

Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry. The unit has an eat-in kitchen with table space with new flooring and a new side by side refrigerator with ice and water through the door and a large window overlooking the yard. The front room is bright with hardwood floors and nice sized bedrooms. All new door hardware, new bathroom vanity and faucets. The entire unit has new paint and resurfaced hardwood floors with stain. 4 hall closets for storage and additional storage in the free garage. Separate hot water heat paid by the tenant. Nice yard and patio. The building is pet-friendly with some restrictions on breed and size. walk to Metra and Franklin Grade school, close to Emerson Middle School and Maine South High School. Available now