pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM
721 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Come see this energy efficient and well maintained home complete with a newer kitchen and appliances all nestled in Park Ridge's award winning school districts.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.
Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
642 WESLEY Drive
642 Wesley Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1258 sqft
This beautiful brick ranch sits on an oversized 65x131 corner lot just blocks from the Dee Rd Metra Station! The bright living room has recessed lighting, crown molding, fireplace with heating system that is hooked up to the thermostat, and is
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dutchmans Point
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7632 N MILWAUKEE
7632 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BED 1 BATH IN NILES - Property Id: 161672 2 bed on the top floor in Niles. Hardwood floors Newer kitchen with black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Parking included. Heat not included. Sorry, no dogs, cats ok.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7630 N Milwaukee Ave
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BEDROOM IN NILES, NEW FLOORS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9622 Bianco Terrace E
9622 Bianco Terrace, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Best Condo in Desplaines - Property Id: 311019 Best Condo in Desplaines 9622 Bianco Terrace, Desplaines, IL 60016 Great 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 3rd Floor Sunny and spacious unit overlooking the courtyard in the La Casa Bianco subdivision.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7628 N Milwaukee Ave 2B
7628 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
New on the market 1bed/1bath in Niles! - Property Id: 267384 Location: 7628 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1.050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 S River Rd
1004 South Des Plaines River Road, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 2BR apartment heat and water included - Property Id: 254660 Location: 1004 S River Rd , Des Plaines , IL Rent: $1350 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats Only Laundry: In Building Parking: Included in rent 1 spot Gorgeous 2 bedroom
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
28 Units Available
Harwood Heights
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$834
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,013
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,094
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
13 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
50 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1072 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,780
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
13 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
