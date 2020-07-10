/
apartments with washer dryer
452 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
712 North Western Avenue
712 N Western Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story townhouse in ready to move in well taken care of by owner and clean as a whistle! Ample space for a growing family in a family oriented neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Come see this energy efficient and well maintained home complete with a newer kitchen and appliances all nestled in Park Ridge's award winning school districts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
800 North Hamlin Avenue
800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
411 wisner st
411 Wisner Street, Park Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2750 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Brick 4 Bedroom House - Property Id: 315101 Nice 4 bedroom, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8651 West Foster Avenue - 3B
8651 West Foster Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bed-2 bath professionally managed completely renovated 6 flat building.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Norridge
7736 W Winona St
7736 Winona Street, Norridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathrooms finished basement, fenced yard, quiet & safe neighborhood, walking distance to parks, 3-month lease with option to renew. Short term option ideal for Corporate Housing. Security deposit required.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1619 East Thacker Street
1619 East Thacker Street, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
This beautiful gut-rehab is only 1 year old and comes with everything you'll need! It has granite counters, stainless appliances, in-unit laundry and FREE HEAT!!! This beautiful spacious 2 bed/1 bath fits king size beds with plenty of room to spare.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
9438 Bay Colony Drive
9438 Bay Colony Drive, Cook County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
950 sqft
AVAIL NOW! VERY CLEAN! NEWER WOOD FLOORS THRUOUT,NEWER WINDOWS,NEWER KIT APPLS. NEUTRAL DECOR THRUOUT, CAC, EAT-IN KIT W/WINDOW OVER SINK. SPLIT BR'S, REMOD HALL BATH. LOVELY COURTYARD VIEW FROM BALC. FREE USE OF WASHER & DRYER IN BUILDING.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Edison Park
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
10 Units Available
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 10 at 06:01pm
14 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 06:22pm
12 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
