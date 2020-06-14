305 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with garage

Apartment List
Park Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1330 Bonita Drive
1330 Bonita Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2344 sqft
Spacious & Gracious Park Ridge Split w/Sub Bsmt. 4BR 3BA - Beautiful J U M B O split in Park Ridge's most sought after Southwest Woods. All rooms are spacious, eat in kitchen with table space, Family room with stone fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
515 Summit Avenue
515 Summit Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2384 sqft
***Short-term sublease option through 11/30/2020 or long-term lease available*** Newly constructed 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom luxury apartment in the heart of Park Ridge! Nearly 2,400 SF unit with all of the upgrades! Living room features a fireplace

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
7093 sqft
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 Thames Parkway
201 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1307 sqft
SHARP UPDATED UNIT AVAILABLE JULY 1ST OR AUGUST 1ST. GRANITE KITCHEN TOPS. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. INDOOR PARKING,ELEVATOR BUILDING.NEW INTERIOR DOORS,HEAT,CENTRAL AIR,WATER INCLUDED,THERMOPANE WINDOWS.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
170 North Northwest Highway
170 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
In town living in the Heart of Park Ridge - Walk to train, fabulous restaurants, shopping, library, parks & pool. Spacious loft-style top floor 1546 sq ft condo w/10 ft ceilings in an elevator building.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
600 West Touhy Avenue
600 West Touhy Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1145 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized, Extremely rare 1 bed, 1.5 bath on courtyard! Square footage similar to 2 bedroom w/ Larger Living room. Walking distance to Metra, Trader Joes, ,Whole Foods, Pickwick Theater, Shopping, Libarary & Night Life.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Updated, maintained, and energy efficient home walking distance to Maine South High School, Extra storage built on to the 2.5 car garage, rec room in basement nice corner lot .

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1606 Hoffman Avenue
1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue
8711 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1245 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeously Remodeled Executive Rental in Bryn Mawr Place. Open Concept Living. Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counters Opens to a Bright living/dining great room. Gorgeous Engineered Hardwood Flooring. Covered Balcony allows for Gas Grills.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
6953 North Osceola Avenue
6953 North Osceola Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1040 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent an all brick bungalow in the heart of Edison Park! Remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Large room sizes with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious den could be used as a third bedroom! Two-car garage. Huge backyard! Full basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 20

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.

1 of 25

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
1 Unit Available
1611 ASHLAND Avenue
1611 Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
DO YOU LOVE THE CONVENIENCES OF CITY LIVING WHILE STILL ENJOYING THE FEEL OF A NEIGHBORHOOD? THEN THIS IS THE PROPERTY FOR YOU! UPDATED, SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO HAS NEWER CARPET IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 5 miles of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,755
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,395
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
City Guide for Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

