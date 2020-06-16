All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 631 South Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:24 PM

631 South Maple Avenue

631 South Maple Avenue · (443) 904-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

631 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Live in Oak Park and walk to the Blue Line! Also very easy access to I-290. **THIS IS A RE-LET AVAILABLE NOW! The building requires a new lease and it can expire as soon as May 31st, 2020, or there can be a longer term lease. Unit is unfurnished. Several items such as chairs, lamps, etc. may be available for sale.** Spacious one bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more. Parking is available for $80/month. Great opportunity to live in a prime location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
631 South Maple Avenue has a unit available for $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 631 South Maple Avenue have?
Some of 631 South Maple Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
631 South Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 631 South Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 631 South Maple Avenue does offer parking.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 South Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 631 South Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 631 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 South Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 631 South Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 South Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
