631 South Maple Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Live in Oak Park and walk to the Blue Line! Also very easy access to I-290. **THIS IS A RE-LET AVAILABLE NOW! The building requires a new lease and it can expire as soon as May 31st, 2020, or there can be a longer term lease. Unit is unfurnished. Several items such as chairs, lamps, etc. may be available for sale.** Spacious one bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more. Parking is available for $80/month. Great opportunity to live in a prime location!