631 South Maple Avenue

Amenities
Live in Oak Park and walk to the Blue Line! Also very easy access to I-290. **THIS IS A RE-LET AVAILABLE NOW! The building requires a new lease and it can expire as soon as May 31st, 2020, or there can be a longer term lease. Unit is unfurnished. Several items such as chairs, lamps, etc. may be available for sale.** Spacious one bedroom apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and more. Parking is available for $80/month. Great opportunity to live in a prime location!