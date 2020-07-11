All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated July 18 2020 at 5:52 AM

405 South Kenilworth Avenue

405 South Kenilworth Avenue · (773) 699-5570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1AA · Avail. Aug 1

$1,310

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
405 South Kenilworth Avenue Apt #1AA, Oak Park, IL 60302 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by David Fonseca, Choosechicagohomes.com / Real People Realty, (773) 699-5570. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. 405 S. Kenilworth No dogs sorry. HUGE! HUGE! HUGE! Apt!! Close to Blue Line! Close to Green Line! Close to Metra! Close to 290 Expressway! Close to downtown Oak Park! Close to downtown Forest Park! Separate living and dining rooms! Sun room! Hardwood floors throughout! Great area! Hurry will go superfast! Contact Dave @773-699-5570 or david4869@yahoo.com ***NO TEXTS PLEASE***** -$69 Application Fee Per Adult -$1325 Security Deposit ChooseChicagoHomes.com / Real People Realty [ Published 18-Jul-20 / ID 3621607 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
405 South Kenilworth Avenue has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 405 South Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
405 South Kenilworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 South Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
