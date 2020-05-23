All apartments in Oak Park
37 Harrison St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

37 Harrison St

37 Harrison Street · (708) 848-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

37 Harrison Street, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
internet access
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125

2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!! As well as microwave in a new kitchen, wood floors, ceiling fan, closet, blinds, a/c, new windows, intercom plus video security system. Small dog considered. Attractive laundry inside and on site. 24 hour parking available. 2 blocks to the Austin Blue line stop. Security Deposit based on good credit of at least 600. For a single occupant only.

CALL for an appointment to see it (no texts): Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265125
Property Id 265125

(RLNE5715198)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

