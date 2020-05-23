37 Harrison St.

Amenities
Arts District Studio w/ ALL UTILITIES + INTERNET - Property Id: 265125
2 room, 2nd floor, light and bright corner studio in a beautiful, vintage elevator building in the Oak Park Arts District with ALL UTILITIES + WIRELESS HIGH SPEED INTERNET INCLUDED!! As well as microwave in a new kitchen, wood floors, ceiling fan, closet, blinds, a/c, new windows, intercom plus video security system. Small dog considered. Attractive laundry inside and on site. 24 hour parking available. 2 blocks to the Austin Blue line stop. Security Deposit based on good credit of at least 600. For a single occupant only.
CALL for an appointment to see it (no texts): Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265125
