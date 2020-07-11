1130 Washington Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning - hardwood floors throughout - in-unit laundry (washer and dryer) - updated kitchen including 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances - breakfast bar Off-Street private parking spot included, only 1.5 blocks away Close to Downtown Oak Park and Forest Park 3 blocks from CTA Green Line and Metra and 5 blocks from CTA Blue Line All utilities except for gas and electricity included Available as soon as 8/1