1130 Washington Boulevard

Amenities
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning - hardwood floors throughout - in-unit laundry (washer and dryer) - updated kitchen including 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances - breakfast bar Off-Street private parking spot included, only 1.5 blocks away Close to Downtown Oak Park and Forest Park 3 blocks from CTA Green Line and Metra and 5 blocks from CTA Blue Line All utilities except for gas and electricity included Available as soon as 8/1