Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:20 PM

1130 Washington Boulevard

1130 Washington Boulevard · (847) 865-9309
Location

1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1A · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning - hardwood floors throughout - in-unit laundry (washer and dryer) - updated kitchen including 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances - breakfast bar Off-Street private parking spot included, only 1.5 blocks away Close to Downtown Oak Park and Forest Park 3 blocks from CTA Green Line and Metra and 5 blocks from CTA Blue Line All utilities except for gas and electricity included Available as soon as 8/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have any available units?
1130 Washington Boulevard has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1130 Washington Boulevard have?
Some of 1130 Washington Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Washington Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Washington Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Washington Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Washington Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Washington Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Washington Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1130 Washington Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1130 Washington Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Washington Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Washington Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Washington Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
