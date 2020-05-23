All apartments in Oak Park
100 Forest Place
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:26 AM

100 Forest Place

100 Forest Avenue · (619) 962-9196
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
media room
** Offering Virtual Tours Only. Fantastic downtown Oak Park location with restaurants, shopping, Lake street theater and beautiful parks at your front door! This well maintained professionally managed building offers a stunning rooftop deck with city views, 24 hour fitness center and delightful community room equipped with a full kitchen and free Wi-Fi. With convenient access to the Green line and Metra train, commuting to the city or suburbs is a breeze. Tastefully updated interiors include stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows and spacious living areas. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 99 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Forest Place have any available units?
100 Forest Place has a unit available for $1,320 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Forest Place have?
Some of 100 Forest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Forest Place currently offering any rent specials?
100 Forest Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Forest Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Forest Place is pet friendly.
Does 100 Forest Place offer parking?
Yes, 100 Forest Place does offer parking.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Forest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Forest Place have a pool?
No, 100 Forest Place does not have a pool.
Does 100 Forest Place have accessible units?
No, 100 Forest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Forest Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Forest Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Forest Place does not have units with air conditioning.
