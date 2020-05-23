100 Forest Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking garage internet access media room

** Offering Virtual Tours Only. Fantastic downtown Oak Park location with restaurants, shopping, Lake street theater and beautiful parks at your front door! This well maintained professionally managed building offers a stunning rooftop deck with city views, 24 hour fitness center and delightful community room equipped with a full kitchen and free Wi-Fi. With convenient access to the Green line and Metra train, commuting to the city or suburbs is a breeze. Tastefully updated interiors include stainless steel appliances, floor to ceiling windows and spacious living areas. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.