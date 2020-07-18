657 Carol Ann Drive

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen. New Stainless Steel electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and new exhaust fan to be installed before move-in. Washer/dryer hookups. Patio. Pet ok with $500 deposit. ASF 1100.
Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 14'
Kitchen 13' x 10'
Laundry Room 6' x 3'
Master Bedroom 13' x 11'
Master Bathroom 6' x 5'
Bedroom 14' x 11'
Bathroom 6' x 4'