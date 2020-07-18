All apartments in O'Fallon
657 Carol Ann Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 PM

657 Carol Ann Drive

657 Carol Ann Dr · (224) 261-7682
Location

657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen. New Stainless Steel electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and new exhaust fan to be installed before move-in. Washer/dryer hookups. Patio. Pet ok with $500 deposit. ASF 1100.

Room Dimensions
Living Room 17' x 14'
Kitchen 13' x 10'
Laundry Room 6' x 3'
Master Bedroom 13' x 11'
Master Bathroom 6' x 5'
Bedroom 14' x 11'
Bathroom 6' x 4'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

