All apartments in O'Fallon
Find more places like 120 North VINE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
O'Fallon, IL
/
120 North VINE Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:55 AM

120 North VINE Street

120 North Vine Street · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
O'Fallon
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

120 North Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious Two Story House in Downtown OFallon Features Many Nice Updates, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Living Room, 14 x 13 Dining Area, 15 x 10 Kitchen Provides Gas Range and Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Not Provided, Peninsula Breakfast Bar with Stools, Main Floor Bathroom, 13 x 13 Main Floor Master Bedroom with 7 x 6 Walk In Closet, Laundry Closet on Main Floor with Washer and Dryer Available, 17 x 6 Main Floor Mud Room, Second Floor Provides 15 x 13 Second Bedroom and 13 x 10 Third Bedroom, Ceiling Fans, Fenced Back Yard with Privacy Fence, Cellar Storage Area Not Accessible, Floors Dry Mopped Only, Window Covers and Blinds Provided, Light Extended Optional for Dining Area, Available 06/20/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 North VINE Street have any available units?
120 North VINE Street has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 North VINE Street have?
Some of 120 North VINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 North VINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 North VINE Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 North VINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 North VINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in O'Fallon.
Does 120 North VINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 North VINE Street does offer parking.
Does 120 North VINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 North VINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 North VINE Street have a pool?
No, 120 North VINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 North VINE Street have accessible units?
No, 120 North VINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 North VINE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 North VINE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 North VINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 North VINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 North VINE Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle
O'Fallon, IL 62269

Similar Pages

O'Fallon 1 BedroomsO'Fallon 2 Bedrooms
O'Fallon 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsO'Fallon Dog Friendly Apartments
O'Fallon Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO
Spanish Lake, MORichmond Heights, MOFairview Heights, ILConcord, MOOverland, MOOlivette, MOValley Park, MOWood River, ILBethalto, ILEllisville, MOBerkeley, MODes Peres, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity