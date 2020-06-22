120 North VINE Street

Amenities

Spacious Two Story House in Downtown OFallon Features Many Nice Updates, Wood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 16 x 15 Living Room, 14 x 13 Dining Area, 15 x 10 Kitchen Provides Gas Range and Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator Not Provided, Peninsula Breakfast Bar with Stools, Main Floor Bathroom, 13 x 13 Main Floor Master Bedroom with 7 x 6 Walk In Closet, Laundry Closet on Main Floor with Washer and Dryer Available, 17 x 6 Main Floor Mud Room, Second Floor Provides 15 x 13 Second Bedroom and 13 x 10 Third Bedroom, Ceiling Fans, Fenced Back Yard with Privacy Fence, Cellar Storage Area Not Accessible, Floors Dry Mopped Only, Window Covers and Blinds Provided, Light Extended Optional for Dining Area, Available 06/20/2020.