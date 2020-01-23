All apartments in Naperville
827 Paisley Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

827 Paisley Court

827 Paisley Court · No Longer Available
Location

827 Paisley Court, Naperville, IL 60540

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Newly constructed 3 level luxury townhome ready for immediate occupancy. Great location within Indian Prairie School District 204 and close to restaurants and shopping. Spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large center island and granite counter tops. Plenty of room to entertain with this open concept floor plan. Main floor laundry room. Large Master bedroom on second level with private bathroom and walk in closet. Finished lower level with Bonus room that would be perfect as a home office or second family room. Sorry, no pets. Background/credit check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 Paisley Court have any available units?
827 Paisley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
What amenities does 827 Paisley Court have?
Some of 827 Paisley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 Paisley Court currently offering any rent specials?
827 Paisley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 Paisley Court pet-friendly?
No, 827 Paisley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 827 Paisley Court offer parking?
Yes, 827 Paisley Court does offer parking.
Does 827 Paisley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 827 Paisley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 Paisley Court have a pool?
No, 827 Paisley Court does not have a pool.
Does 827 Paisley Court have accessible units?
No, 827 Paisley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 827 Paisley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 827 Paisley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 827 Paisley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 827 Paisley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
