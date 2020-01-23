827 Paisley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Newly constructed 3 level luxury townhome ready for immediate occupancy. Great location within Indian Prairie School District 204 and close to restaurants and shopping. Spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, large center island and granite counter tops. Plenty of room to entertain with this open concept floor plan. Main floor laundry room. Large Master bedroom on second level with private bathroom and walk in closet. Finished lower level with Bonus room that would be perfect as a home office or second family room. Sorry, no pets. Background/credit check required.