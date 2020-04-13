All apartments in Naperville
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:13 AM

720 North Washington Street

720 South Washington Street · (630) 545-9860
Location

720 South Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! 1 BEDROOM + LARGE DEN that can be used for 2nd bedroom, office, or playroom! Large eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, Jenn Air appliances with hood ventilation, custom soft close cabinetry, single basin stainless steel sinks, and custom backsplash. Other features include hardwood throughout, 10 ft ceilings, massive Marvin windows w/blinds, full size washer/dryer, custom tile bathrooms featuring Kohler and Duravit fixtures, huge closets with built in organizers, custom light fixtures (no track lighting), all LED lighting, solid core doors, poured concrete between floors, balconies & common rooftop decks with grills, assigned parking, extra storage, and so much more! One parking spot under carport comes with unit. The Washington is located just a few blocks north of the city's thriving downtown area and is minutes from the Metra 5th Avenue Train Station and the I-88 expressway. This location provides unbeatable access to Naperville, Chicago, and the surrounding suburbs - a commuter's dream!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 North Washington Street have any available units?
720 North Washington Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 720 North Washington Street have?
Some of 720 North Washington Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 North Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
720 North Washington Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 North Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 720 North Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 720 North Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 720 North Washington Street does offer parking.
Does 720 North Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 North Washington Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 North Washington Street have a pool?
No, 720 North Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 720 North Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 720 North Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 720 North Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 North Washington Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 North Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 North Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
