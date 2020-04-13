720 North Washington Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST! 1 BEDROOM + LARGE DEN that can be used for 2nd bedroom, office, or playroom! Large eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, Jenn Air appliances with hood ventilation, custom soft close cabinetry, single basin stainless steel sinks, and custom backsplash. Other features include hardwood throughout, 10 ft ceilings, massive Marvin windows w/blinds, full size washer/dryer, custom tile bathrooms featuring Kohler and Duravit fixtures, huge closets with built in organizers, custom light fixtures (no track lighting), all LED lighting, solid core doors, poured concrete between floors, balconies & common rooftop decks with grills, assigned parking, extra storage, and so much more! One parking spot under carport comes with unit. The Washington is located just a few blocks north of the city's thriving downtown area and is minutes from the Metra 5th Avenue Train Station and the I-88 expressway. This location provides unbeatable access to Naperville, Chicago, and the surrounding suburbs - a commuter's dream!