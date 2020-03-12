605 Esla Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent Location Close to Both Train Station And Interstate I-88-Plus District 204 Naperville Schools-End of Cul-de-sac Backing To Pond Offers In Town Oasis With Built In Serenity- Patio Overlooking Water Is Perfect Place To Unwind-Sharp Brick & Vinyl Exterior-9 Ft First Floor Ceilings Enhance 1st Floor Living Space-Welcoming Foyer Opens To Main Living Room With Focal Point Fireplace-Laminate Floored Dining Room Overlooks Lake View Patio-Kitchen Has Oak Cabinets-Stainless Sink And Newer Stainless Refrigerator Which Blends Well With Black Dishwasher, Stove And Microwave-First Floor Laundry -Convenient Powder Room Doubles As Guest Bath-Oak Flush Doors And White Trim Throughout Unit Enhance Any Decor-Upstairs Central Hall Bath Is Adjacent To Two Bedrooms With Frieze Carpet, Double Closets, Ceiling Fans. The Cathedral Ceiling Master Suite Overlooks The Pond And Offers Walk in Closet Plus Spacious Bath With Garden Tub, Separate Shower And Double Basin Sinks. All Windows Have Blinds Or Shades -Owner Requires NON Smokers And NO Pets Please-Owner Will Order Background Checks-Renter Will Provide Full Credit Report Including Credit Score-Completed Rental Application-Proof Of Income With Last 3 months Of Pay Stubs-Photo ID As Proof Of Identity-2019 W-2 or Form 1099-Upon Acceptance There Are Additional Forms Required By the Association Which Can Be Found In the Additional Information Attached To this Listing - Certified Funds For Security Deposit Is Due When Lease Is Written-First Month's Rent Is Due Upon Occupancy.