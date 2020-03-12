All apartments in Naperville
605 Esla Court
605 Esla Court

605 Esla Court · (630) 416-8487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

605 Esla Court, Naperville, IL 60563

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1552 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Location Close to Both Train Station And Interstate I-88-Plus District 204 Naperville Schools-End of Cul-de-sac Backing To Pond Offers In Town Oasis With Built In Serenity- Patio Overlooking Water Is Perfect Place To Unwind-Sharp Brick & Vinyl Exterior-9 Ft First Floor Ceilings Enhance 1st Floor Living Space-Welcoming Foyer Opens To Main Living Room With Focal Point Fireplace-Laminate Floored Dining Room Overlooks Lake View Patio-Kitchen Has Oak Cabinets-Stainless Sink And Newer Stainless Refrigerator Which Blends Well With Black Dishwasher, Stove And Microwave-First Floor Laundry -Convenient Powder Room Doubles As Guest Bath-Oak Flush Doors And White Trim Throughout Unit Enhance Any Decor-Upstairs Central Hall Bath Is Adjacent To Two Bedrooms With Frieze Carpet, Double Closets, Ceiling Fans. The Cathedral Ceiling Master Suite Overlooks The Pond And Offers Walk in Closet Plus Spacious Bath With Garden Tub, Separate Shower And Double Basin Sinks. All Windows Have Blinds Or Shades -Owner Requires NON Smokers And NO Pets Please-Owner Will Order Background Checks-Renter Will Provide Full Credit Report Including Credit Score-Completed Rental Application-Proof Of Income With Last 3 months Of Pay Stubs-Photo ID As Proof Of Identity-2019 W-2 or Form 1099-Upon Acceptance There Are Additional Forms Required By the Association Which Can Be Found In the Additional Information Attached To this Listing - Certified Funds For Security Deposit Is Due When Lease Is Written-First Month's Rent Is Due Upon Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 Esla Court have any available units?
605 Esla Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 Esla Court have?
Some of 605 Esla Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 Esla Court currently offering any rent specials?
605 Esla Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 Esla Court pet-friendly?
No, 605 Esla Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 605 Esla Court offer parking?
Yes, 605 Esla Court does offer parking.
Does 605 Esla Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 Esla Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 Esla Court have a pool?
No, 605 Esla Court does not have a pool.
Does 605 Esla Court have accessible units?
No, 605 Esla Court does not have accessible units.
Does 605 Esla Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 Esla Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 Esla Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 605 Esla Court does not have units with air conditioning.
