Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

AMAZING OPPORTUNITY. AVAILABLE NOW! RENT A NEAR BRAND NEW HOUSE IN ONE OF THE NEWEST DEVELOPMENTS IN NAPERVILLE. WALK TO BUS STOP TO GET TO METRA AND OTHER PLACES!! 2 LUXURY BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS WITH A SEPARATE POWDER ROOM IN THE HOME. 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. EAST FACING UNIT WITH TREMENDOUS SUNLIGHT AND OPEN CONCEPT MODERN FLOOR PLAN. M/I HOMES CONSTRUCTION. VAULTED CELING IN LIVING ROOM! ISLAND KITCHEN WITH A PANTRY! QUARTZ COUNTERS. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. DUAL VANITY IN MASTER BATHROOM. HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. GREAT HOME TO RENT IN A GREAT LOCATION. WATER IS INCLUDED IN YOUR RENT! ONLY PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS! ALL OUTSIDE IS MAINTAINED BY THE ASSOCIATION. NO FEES!