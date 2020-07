2746 Springdale Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

GREAT RENTAL with FANTASTIC FAMILY-FRIENDLY LOCATION...INVITING FULL COVERED FRONT PORCH WELCOMES YOU to your new home. For starters, SEE YOURSELF RELAXING on your FRONT PORCH or sitting in your BACKYARD WITH BEAUTIFUL BRICK PAVER PATIO! NICE EAT-IN KITCHEN includes refrigerator, microwave, range/oven, PLUS DISHWASHER, and overlooks two-story VAULTED FAMILY ROOM with FIREPLACE and brick paver PATIO WITH ACCENT WALL. Vaulted master bedroom suite with PRIVATE EN SUITE FULL BATHROOM and BIG WALK-IN CLOSET. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS with ample closet space, including loft style bedroom, are served by second full bathroom. CONVENIENT 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY, with INCLUDED WASHER AND DRYER, makes doing wash so much easier. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT with extra space for MUCH DESIRED STORAGE. 2 car attached garage plus STORAGE SHED to keep your garage for parking. CLOW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and GREGORY MIDDLE SCHOOL JUST BLOCKS AWAY from home in the same subdivision. ACCLAIMED NEUQUA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL VERY NEARBY. Top-rated AWARD WINNING NAPERVILLE DISTRICT 204 SCHOOLS! Want a ROOMY MOVE-IN READY HOME, amazing FENCED BACKYARD, and great schools/neighborhood? Don't delay - MAKE THIS YOUR PERFECT NEW HOME NOW!!! DOGS CONSIDERED on a case-by-case basis with additional one-time non-refundable pet fee. NO SMOKING RENTAL. August 1st move-in available. HOME IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED - SAFETY NOTE: PLEASE WEAR MASKS. AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID-19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.