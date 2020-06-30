2717 Glenwood Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available July 15th * Absolutely move in condition ** Duplex with a fenced backyard ** 2 BRs plus a loft ** MBR with Walk In Closet and a private bath ** Attached garage ** Nice backyard with a cement patio ** New bamboo floors ** Tenants pay all utilities ** Excellent school dist ** Close to shopping, Parks and restaurants ** Very desirable area ** MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED ** Good credit required ** Please use MLS application and provide the w2, recent pay stub and copy of DL all in one pdf.