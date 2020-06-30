All apartments in Naperville
2717 Glenwood Court
2717 Glenwood Court

2717 Glenwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Glenwood Court, Naperville, IL 60564
Wood Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 15th * Absolutely move in condition ** Duplex with a fenced backyard ** 2 BRs plus a loft ** MBR with Walk In Closet and a private bath ** Attached garage ** Nice backyard with a cement patio ** New bamboo floors ** Tenants pay all utilities ** Excellent school dist ** Close to shopping, Parks and restaurants ** Very desirable area ** MINIMUM 2 YEAR LEASE REQUIRED ** Good credit required ** Please use MLS application and provide the w2, recent pay stub and copy of DL all in one pdf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Glenwood Court have any available units?
2717 Glenwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Naperville, IL.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Glenwood Court have?
Some of 2717 Glenwood Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Glenwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Glenwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Glenwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Glenwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naperville.
Does 2717 Glenwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Glenwood Court offers parking.
Does 2717 Glenwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2717 Glenwood Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Glenwood Court have a pool?
No, 2717 Glenwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Glenwood Court have accessible units?
No, 2717 Glenwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Glenwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2717 Glenwood Court has units with dishwashers.
