Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Huge 4 bedroom 2.5 bath remodeled split level home in Mt Prospect's Woodview Manor Subdivision.Oversized custom kitchen with granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a really nice master bath. Great first floor family room with two sided wood burning fireplace. Family room leads out to a fenced in yard with a great patio for entertaining.Separate formal dining room right next to kitchen. Great floor plan with nice foyer that allows you to walk from front door to kitchen without entering any other room. 2.5 car attached garage.