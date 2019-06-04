All apartments in Libertyville
508 West Golf Road
508 West Golf Road

508 West Golf Road · (872) 204-4615
Location

508 West Golf Road, Libertyville, IL 60048
Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 West Golf Road have any available units?
508 West Golf Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Libertyville, IL.
Is 508 West Golf Road currently offering any rent specials?
508 West Golf Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 West Golf Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 508 West Golf Road is pet friendly.
Does 508 West Golf Road offer parking?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not offer parking.
Does 508 West Golf Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 West Golf Road have a pool?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not have a pool.
Does 508 West Golf Road have accessible units?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not have accessible units.
Does 508 West Golf Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 West Golf Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 West Golf Road does not have units with air conditioning.
