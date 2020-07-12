Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

181 Apartments for rent in Libertyville, IL with parking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
603 West Park Avenue
603 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station and adjacent to bike path. Large 1 bedroom unit has oversized wall closet.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
602 Hillcrest Drive
602 Hillcrest Drive, Libertyville, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2600 sqft
Beautifully Maintained Home on Premium Corner Lot in Desireable Woodmere Subdivision.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
Kenlock Park
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.

Last updated April 3
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
114 4th Street
114 North 4th Street, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
900 sqft
Restored Home Close to Downtown Libertyville - Beautifully restored home within walking distance to downtown Libertyville. Home features updated kitchen and bathrooms, hardwood floors, front porch and private deck.
Last updated July 12
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,658
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1194 Ballantrae Place
1194 Ballantrae Place, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1266 sqft
Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. Great 3 bedroom condo, centrally located. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Updated kitchen with wood flooring. Living room with fireplace. Features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan.
Last updated July 12
22 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Last updated July 12
12 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$953
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1080 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.
Last updated July 12
26 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Last updated July 12
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
707 Smith Ave
707 Smith Avenue, Knollwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051 Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
109 South Southport Road
109 South Southport Road, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1468 sqft
Ready to move in! All appliances included. Large 3 bedroom 1.1 bath two story with new carpet and flooring. Home has fenced yard and great location. Pets considered with additional security deposit. Credit check required - use my smart move.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Diamond Lake Park
213 Oakdale Avenue
213 Oakdale Avenue, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1396 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Libertyville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Libertyville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

