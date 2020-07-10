/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
120 Apartments for rent in Libertyville, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
603 West Park Avenue
603 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station and adjacent to bike path. Large 1 bedroom unit has oversized wall closet.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue
1503 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1066 sqft
Rare 1st Floor Unit. NO Stairs. Move In Ready, Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 Bath. Large Living Room with Bay Window. Stainless Steel Appliances Throughout Kitchen. Large Master Bedroom with a Bathroom and Walk-in Closet. Handicap accessible bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
607 West Park Avenue
607 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Conveniently located near downtown Libertyville & minutes to Metra train station-Adjacent to bike path!! Large 1 bedroom unit/2ND FLOOR. Very clean and updated. Amenities include all utilities except tenant pays electric.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
144 Finstad Drive
144 Finstad Drive, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2170 sqft
LUXURY MAINTENANCE FREE RENTAL. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE COUNTERS. 42" MAPLE CABINETS. STAINLESS APPLIANCES. BEAUTIFUL MASTER SUITE W/LARGE BATHROOM, & WALK IN CLOSET. FINISHED BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM. TONS OF STORAGE. TWO CAR GARAGE.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Kenlock Park
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
111 East Winchester Road
111 East Winchester Road, Libertyville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
MOVE IN READY Condo in downtown Libertyville. Nicely updated and maintained. Newer flooring and carpet throughout. Newer AC and HVAC system, End unit, full washer and dryer, Newer countertops, vanity, fixtures.
Results within 1 mile of Libertyville
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
29 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,557
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:57pm
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1228 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.
Results within 5 miles of Libertyville
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
21 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
707 Smith Ave
707 Smith Avenue, Knollwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1550 sqft
Renovated Single Family House - Property Id: 286051 Fully renovated single family home with today's modern finishes in the highly coveted neighborhood of Knollwood in Lake Bluff. The house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Country
551 Woodhaven Drive
551 Woodhaven Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Clean and convenient 2 story townhouse with 2.1 bathrooms, gas fire place, new dryer, newer appliances and furnace. 1 car garage with extra long driveway to fit 2 more cars. Pets are allowed. Walking distance to Mundelein High School.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1328 Derby Lane
1328 Derby Lane, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1390 sqft
Flexible move in options. Good location close to many amenities including shopping, dining, and Metra stations. This is a 1/2 duplex with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full bath on second level, 1 half bath on first level).
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
757 North SUMMIT Lane
757 Summit Ln, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3BR/2.1BA LUXURY ROWHOME FOR RENT IN PRESTIGIOUS ASPEN POINTE! GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND 42" MAPLE CABINETS. RARE LARGE MASTER BATHROOM OPTION WITH SOAKING TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
749 SHEPARD Court
749 Shepard Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1162 sqft
Highly sought after Heather Ridge townhome for rent that has so many fabulous amenities to enjoy all year round such as pools, tennis courts, and a rec center! Beautiful views of the pond can be seen from almost every room in the unit.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
926 South Arlington Drive
926 Arlington Drive, Round Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1795 sqft
Pottery Barn Posh with Brazilian cherry floors! This spacious home has everything from a fenced yard and patio to great kitchen with top quality newer appliances and butcher block counter! Open floor plan affords easy family living.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
647 Wilbur Court
647 Wilbur Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1646 sqft
Beautiful rental with Gurnee Schools! 3 large bedrooms. Home sets up for master bedrooms on either the main or 2nd level, making the property perfect for an in-law arrangement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.
