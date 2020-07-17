All apartments in Evanston
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:03 AM

1020 Austin Street

1020 Austin Street · (608) 347-9597
Location

1020 Austin Street, Evanston, IL 60202
Oakton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Evanston. Top floor of 2-flat. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, in-unit washer dryer, yard, and gas log fireplace. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,750/month rent. $1,750 security deposit required. Great unit for single, couple or small family. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by responsible landlords on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Austin Street have any available units?
1020 Austin Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Austin Street have?
Some of 1020 Austin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Austin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Austin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Austin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Austin Street is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Austin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Austin Street offers parking.
Does 1020 Austin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Austin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Austin Street have a pool?
No, 1020 Austin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Austin Street have accessible units?
No, 1020 Austin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Austin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Austin Street has units with dishwashers.
