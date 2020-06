Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Can’t get bank financing right now due to the economy? Having trouble finding a Jumbo Loan for the home of your dreams? Are you self employed and just need time? Our Executive Lease Purchase is the perfect solution! Lease To Own in Elmhurst – one of Chicagoland’s safest and most vibrant cities. Walking distance to train, downtown, park and pools. Call us today to learn how we can help you make this home yours!



For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.



24 Hour Information Line: 630-394-4900 x802



(RLNE5844207)