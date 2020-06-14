Apartment List
128 Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Skokie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
9655 Woods Drive
9655 Woods Drive, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH HOME WITH A SEPARATE DINING ROOM OR OFFICE OFFICE. NEW WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS THROUGHOUT . MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS IN BEDROOM. LARGE LAUDRY AREA WITH ROOM FOR STORAGE. HEATED GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR AND EXTRA STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Gross Point
1 Unit Available
229 THELIN Court
229 Thelin Court, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1300 sqft
South Wilmette (Near Skokie Blvd & Old Glenview Road) Full 3 BDRM Ranch w/finished basement w/New Trier schools. Ramona grade school & Wilmette Jr. high all with school bus service from the street. Super low traffic Cul-de-sac Street.
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24am
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10am
16 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,855
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
13 Units Available
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,154
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
750 sqft
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
Harwood Heights
25 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewater
10 Units Available
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Uptown
5 Units Available
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
3 Units Available
1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with vaulted ceilings and city views. On-site laundry center and maintenance help available. Near Lake Michigan and Loyola University. One block from CTA bus lines and the Red Line.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Uptown
9 Units Available
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$869
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Uptown
6 Units Available
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$973
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
Just blocks from Cricket Hill and Foster Beach. Pet-friendly community in the popular Andersonville neighborhood. Vintage and modern units with unique charm and style. Gated community with intercom access.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
17 Units Available
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,239
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$964
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
7 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,194
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$958
630 sqft
Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
12 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$882
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Uptown
8 Units Available
The Renaissance
901 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,060
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
450 sqft
Vintage class and modern beauty collide in the Renaissance. These gorgeous one-bedroom apartments boast gleaming hardwood floors, sleek kitchens, and decorative fireplaces. The property is just two blocks away from the CTA Red Line.
City Guide for Skokie, IL

Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Skokie, IL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Skokie renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

