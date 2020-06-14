84 Apartments for rent in Mount Prospect, IL with gym
American Idol Season 9 winner, Lee DeWyze, was inspired to sing while attending Prospect High School. Not impressed? Well, Simon Cowell was, at least.
With a population of just over 53,000, Mount Prospect is home to a community of diverse cultures. Today, that city is renowned for its combination of many nationalities, award-winning educational institutions, churches, thriving firms, shopping centers, and highly rated fire and police departments -- all this in one package that is Mount Prospect. Like most towns in the United States, most people in Mount Prospect use private vehicles to get to work and around the city. However, there is also the option of using public transit to commute to work -- primarily by riding the train. Mount Prospect's real estate is essentially made up of medium sized (3-4 bedroom) to large (5+ bedroom) single family homes and apartment complexes. Rents here are currently lower in price than 77.9% of Illinois neighborhoods. The amazingly low vacancy rate is testimony enough that owning property or living in a house for rent in Mount Prospect is an amazing experience. With a low crime rate, good schools and college-educated neighbors who encourage others by their own achievements, homes here are in high demand.
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Prospect renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.