Hunter's Glen Apartments

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $350-one month's rent; $150 holding deposit (deducted from security deposit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease (2 parking passes per unit); Reserved garage: $50-$75/month.
Storage Details: Attached storage unit or patio/balcony storage: included in each unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.