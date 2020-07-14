Hunter's Glen Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning furnished bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna volleyball court 24hr maintenance guest parking hot tub internet access online portal tennis court

Settle in and begin your brand-new living experience at Hunters Glen Apartment Homes! We offer a wide selection of apartments and townhomes in beautiful Aurora, IL. Our community gifts you an entire lifestyle where you are free to enjoy a variety of amenities and an easily accessible location near your favorite spots.Pets welcomed.



Found on 245 N Oakhurst Drive, close to I-88 and Route 99, Hunters Glen takes all your commuting stress away. Mariano’s, Fox Valley Mall and downtown Naperville are just a few of places you have quick access to when choosing Hunters Glen as your new apartment home.



Ready to live life to the fullest? Then call us and schedule a personal tour. We can’t wait to meet you and tell you everything there is to know about our apartments in Aurora!