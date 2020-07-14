All apartments in Aurora
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:00 AM

Hunter's Glen Apartments

245 N Oakhurst Dr · (630) 206-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-12 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 10-22 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Unit 16-35 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,174

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-35 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 12-26 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,304

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 03-35 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,379

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunter's Glen Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
sauna
volleyball court
24hr maintenance
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
tennis court
Settle in and begin your brand-new living experience at Hunters Glen Apartment Homes! We offer a wide selection of apartments and townhomes in beautiful Aurora, IL. Our community gifts you an entire lifestyle where you are free to enjoy a variety of amenities and an easily accessible location near your favorite spots.Pets welcomed.

Found on 245 N Oakhurst Drive, close to I-88 and Route 99, Hunters Glen takes all your commuting stress away. Mariano’s, Fox Valley Mall and downtown Naperville are just a few of places you have quick access to when choosing Hunters Glen as your new apartment home.

Ready to live life to the fullest? Then call us and schedule a personal tour. We can’t wait to meet you and tell you everything there is to know about our apartments in Aurora!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $350-one month's rent; $150 holding deposit (deducted from security deposit)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $8/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease (2 parking passes per unit); Reserved garage: $50-$75/month.
Storage Details: Attached storage unit or patio/balcony storage: included in each unit
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunter's Glen Apartments have any available units?
Hunter's Glen Apartments has 16 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunter's Glen Apartments have?
Some of Hunter's Glen Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunter's Glen Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hunter's Glen Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunter's Glen Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunter's Glen Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hunter's Glen Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hunter's Glen Apartments offers parking.
Does Hunter's Glen Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunter's Glen Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunter's Glen Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hunter's Glen Apartments has a pool.
Does Hunter's Glen Apartments have accessible units?
No, Hunter's Glen Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Hunter's Glen Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunter's Glen Apartments has units with dishwashers.
