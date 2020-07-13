Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly parking business center dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub package receiving

Aspen Place Apartment Homes will change the way you view apartment living! Our premier location places you walking distance from award winning Naperville 204 schools, area amenities, and Rt. 59 shopping, dining & entertainment, and within 10 minutes of I-88 and the Aurora Metra Train Station. We offer one and two bedroom apartments complete with wood burning fireplaces and full size washer/dryers in every unit. Our beautiful 2 bedroom apartments are all townhome style, with a bath and a half, with an option for detached or attached garage. Ask about our upgraded apartments with wood flooring, resurfaced countertops, and brand new appliances! Our we ensure that you receive the personalized attention that you deserve with our pet and plant vacationing service, free weekly golf passes, $6 movie tickets, monthly breakfast at the clubhouse, and our 24 hour maintenance. We also offer a business and fitness center, heated swimming pool, a pond with a nature walk, and a large clubhouse perfect for resident parties. Call today to see how Aspen Place works for you!