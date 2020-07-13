All apartments in Aurora
Aspen Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

Aspen Place

Open Now until 6pm
826 Terrace Lake Dr · (630) 528-2437
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL 60504
South East Villages

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit TL-0940 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit TL-1104 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit TL-1153 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit TL-1118 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit TL-1248 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

See 36+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspen Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
parking
business center
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
package receiving
Aspen Place Apartment Homes will change the way you view apartment living! Our premier location places you walking distance from award winning Naperville 204 schools, area amenities, and Rt. 59 shopping, dining & entertainment, and within 10 minutes of I-88 and the Aurora Metra Train Station. We offer one and two bedroom apartments complete with wood burning fireplaces and full size washer/dryers in every unit. Our beautiful 2 bedroom apartments are all townhome style, with a bath and a half, with an option for detached or attached garage. Ask about our upgraded apartments with wood flooring, resurfaced countertops, and brand new appliances! Our we ensure that you receive the personalized attention that you deserve with our pet and plant vacationing service, free weekly golf passes, $6 movie tickets, monthly breakfast at the clubhouse, and our 24 hour maintenance. We also offer a business and fitness center, heated swimming pool, a pond with a nature walk, and a large clubhouse perfect for resident parties. Call today to see how Aspen Place works for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 month
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 for first applicant; $50 per additional applicant
Deposit: $300-$500
Move-in Fees: $150 (admin fee)
Additional: trash, pest: $18/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300
fee: 1 pet: $35/month; 2 pets: $50/month
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: 1 pet: $35/month; 2 pets: $50/month
restrictions: Weight limit: 55 lbs; breed restrictions.
Parking Details: open parking; free-standing garage: $85/month.
Storage Details: garage: $85/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspen Place have any available units?
Aspen Place has 41 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspen Place have?
Some of Aspen Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspen Place currently offering any rent specials?
Aspen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aspen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspen Place is pet friendly.
Does Aspen Place offer parking?
Yes, Aspen Place offers parking.
Does Aspen Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspen Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspen Place have a pool?
Yes, Aspen Place has a pool.
Does Aspen Place have accessible units?
No, Aspen Place does not have accessible units.
Does Aspen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, Aspen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
