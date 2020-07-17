337 Springlake Lane

Amenities

Completely refreshed throughout: Newer paint, carpets & flooring, updated bathrooms and newer appliances. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath is ready for a tenant. This second floor units welcoming layout offers comfortable living and entertaining spaces. Main spaces include eat in kitchen and a separate dining room, large central living room with gas fireplace. One bedroom or possible office right off the living room and two bedrooms down the hall. Master bedroom has its own dedicated bath and upgraded walk-in closet. Laundry room is in the unit and washer and dryer are provided. Unit is close to a lake and enjoys great light throughout and a courtyard view from its 2nd floor balcony. Rent includes 1 space of garage parking and an in garage storage unit. This impressive unit is located in a great neighborhood near it all the, Mall, Metro, great shops, bars, restaurants and major highways all just minutes away. Application Fee Required: $55 for occupant 18 years and over. Pets allowed with pet fee, a Max 1 animal, no exceptions.