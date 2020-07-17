All apartments in Aurora
337 Springlake Lane
Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

337 Springlake Lane

337 Springlake Lane · No Longer Available
Location

337 Springlake Lane, Aurora, IL 60504
Fox Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Completely refreshed throughout: Newer paint, carpets & flooring, updated bathrooms and newer appliances. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath is ready for a tenant. This second floor units welcoming layout offers comfortable living and entertaining spaces. Main spaces include eat in kitchen and a separate dining room, large central living room with gas fireplace. One bedroom or possible office right off the living room and two bedrooms down the hall. Master bedroom has its own dedicated bath and upgraded walk-in closet. Laundry room is in the unit and washer and dryer are provided. Unit is close to a lake and enjoys great light throughout and a courtyard view from its 2nd floor balcony. Rent includes 1 space of garage parking and an in garage storage unit. This impressive unit is located in a great neighborhood near it all the, Mall, Metro, great shops, bars, restaurants and major highways all just minutes away. Application Fee Required: $55 for occupant 18 years and over. Pets allowed with pet fee, a Max 1 animal, no exceptions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Springlake Lane have any available units?
337 Springlake Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 337 Springlake Lane have?
Some of 337 Springlake Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Springlake Lane currently offering any rent specials?
337 Springlake Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Springlake Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Springlake Lane is pet friendly.
Does 337 Springlake Lane offer parking?
Yes, 337 Springlake Lane offers parking.
Does 337 Springlake Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Springlake Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Springlake Lane have a pool?
No, 337 Springlake Lane does not have a pool.
Does 337 Springlake Lane have accessible units?
No, 337 Springlake Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Springlake Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Springlake Lane has units with dishwashers.
