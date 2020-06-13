All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like
3160 Ollerton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
3160 Ollerton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:47 PM

3160 Ollerton Avenue

3160 Ollerton Avenue · (630) 618-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Eola Yards
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3160 Ollerton Avenue, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have any available units?
3160 Ollerton Avenue has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have?
Some of 3160 Ollerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Ollerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Ollerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Ollerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 BedroomsAurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly ApartmentsAurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth FarnsworthEdgelawn RandallEola YardsWaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State UniversityRoosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago