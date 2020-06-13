Sign Up
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
3160 Ollerton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:47 PM
Check Availability
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3160 Ollerton Avenue
3160 Ollerton Avenue
·
(630) 618-8661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Eola Yards
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3160 Ollerton Avenue, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,890
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have any available units?
3160 Ollerton Avenue has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Aurora Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have?
Some of 3160 Ollerton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3160 Ollerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Ollerton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Ollerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Aurora
.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3160 Ollerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Ollerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3160 Ollerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
