Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

2450 Frost Drive

2450 Frost Drive · (630) 596-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2450 Frost Drive, Aurora, IL 60503
Far Southeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2450 Frost Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR. Large eat-in kitchen w/1 year old flooring and stainless steel appliances, Oak trim, doors & railings. Master suite w/Cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, private master bath. Convenient 2nd flr laundry. 1 car garage, End Unit w/private patio overlooking open area. All this on a quite cul-de-sac. The Lakewood Valley Clubhouse, Pool, Courts only One Block Away.

(RLNE5858257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Frost Drive have any available units?
2450 Frost Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Frost Drive have?
Some of 2450 Frost Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Frost Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Frost Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Frost Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Frost Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Frost Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Frost Drive does offer parking.
Does 2450 Frost Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Frost Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Frost Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2450 Frost Drive has a pool.
Does 2450 Frost Drive have accessible units?
No, 2450 Frost Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Frost Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2450 Frost Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
