2450 Frost Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

2 Bedroom 2.5 bath attached garage - Exceptionally well maintained with all the extras. This beautiful home features 2-Sty living with a balcony on 2nd floor. 2 BR, 2.5 bath, living room w/fireplace, 2-Sty DR. Large eat-in kitchen w/1 year old flooring and stainless steel appliances, Oak trim, doors & railings. Master suite w/Cathedral ceiling, walk-in closet, private master bath. Convenient 2nd flr laundry. 1 car garage, End Unit w/private patio overlooking open area. All this on a quite cul-de-sac. The Lakewood Valley Clubhouse, Pool, Courts only One Block Away.



(RLNE5858257)