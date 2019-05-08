All apartments in Aurora
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:26 PM

2421 REFLECTIONS Drive

2421 Reflections Drive · (630) 796-5747
Location

2421 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away. As you come back, you quickly unload your purchases in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances adjacent to the garage for your convenience. You put supplies in the large garage with storage cabinets. Invite your friends to your home to enjoy movie. It was easy to set up with all wires in place and screen on the wall. Once you ready to retire, you come upstairs, pass the office set up in the loft and walk in to large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and window. In the morning you go for the run on the scenic trails in your subdivision. Welcome to the luxury living on the budget! Since water, garbage,lawn care and snow removal is included in rent. Not to mention that you are living not far from train station, I-88 and in 204 award winning school district.Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have any available units?
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have?
Some of 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 REFLECTIONS Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive does offer parking.
Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 REFLECTIONS Drive has units with dishwashers.
