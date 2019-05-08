2421 REFLECTIONS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

As you arrive home you get greeted by two story family room with fireplace. Light is everywhere and it's puts you in the excellent mood. You rest a little bit and head out for grocery shopping five minutes away. As you come back, you quickly unload your purchases in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances adjacent to the garage for your convenience. You put supplies in the large garage with storage cabinets. Invite your friends to your home to enjoy movie. It was easy to set up with all wires in place and screen on the wall. Once you ready to retire, you come upstairs, pass the office set up in the loft and walk in to large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and window. In the morning you go for the run on the scenic trails in your subdivision. Welcome to the luxury living on the budget! Since water, garbage,lawn care and snow removal is included in rent. Not to mention that you are living not far from train station, I-88 and in 204 award winning school district.Welcome home!