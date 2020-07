Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available For Rent August 1st! Spacious home with 3 bedrooms plus large fully finished, walkout basement that can be used as a 4th bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and granite counters, new dishwasher 2019 and new light fixtures. Full bathroom has newer vanity and large soaking tub. Washer and dryer included with laundry conveniently on 2nd floor. Large rooms all have great closet space. Nice wooden deck off of kitchen that leads to the basement walkout and the walking path. 1 car garage offers extra storage. Great location and school district 204! Dog and cat friendly but only small dogs will be considered on case-by-case. Credit score 600 and employment verification required.