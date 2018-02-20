2253 Reflections Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

* Available July 1st, 2020 * Welcome to this popular NorthStar model in desired Reflections Subdivision! It has a courtyard location with a private entrance. This spacious 2-story townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and an oversized 2-car garage. It features new carpet throughout! Many rooms/walls are freshly painted. The entry features ceramic tile flooring. The eat-in kitchen features brand new countertops with brand new stainless sink and faucet, all newer stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor and freshly painted. The eat-in area features a sliding glass door to the courtyard. The spacious living room/dining room has a ceiling fan and brand new carpeting. The 1/2 bathroom is located on first floor. The back hallway has a garage entrance with a coat closet. The second floor features the master suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelf and some fresh paint. The luxury master bathroom features a water closet and soaking tub with shower, and a separate dressing & sink area. The good size second bedroom has ceiling fan, and is adjacent to the second bathroom. The laundry room is upstairs and includes the washer & newer dryer. The oversized 2-car attached garage features an electric garage door opener. The home has a new central air conditioner and hot water heater (2018) along with a brand new furnace in (2020). Water/sewer and garbage utilities are included in the rent. School Dist. #204 and you can walk to Nancy Young grade school. The property is conveniently located close to Route 59 & I-88, shopping, dining and so much more. Welcome Home!