All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 2253 Reflections Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
2253 Reflections Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:11 AM

2253 Reflections Drive

2253 Reflections Drive · (630) 904-8438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Eola Yards
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2253 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL 60502
Eola Yards

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2253 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
* Available July 1st, 2020 * Welcome to this popular NorthStar model in desired Reflections Subdivision! It has a courtyard location with a private entrance. This spacious 2-story townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and an oversized 2-car garage. It features new carpet throughout! Many rooms/walls are freshly painted. The entry features ceramic tile flooring. The eat-in kitchen features brand new countertops with brand new stainless sink and faucet, all newer stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor and freshly painted. The eat-in area features a sliding glass door to the courtyard. The spacious living room/dining room has a ceiling fan and brand new carpeting. The 1/2 bathroom is located on first floor. The back hallway has a garage entrance with a coat closet. The second floor features the master suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelf and some fresh paint. The luxury master bathroom features a water closet and soaking tub with shower, and a separate dressing & sink area. The good size second bedroom has ceiling fan, and is adjacent to the second bathroom. The laundry room is upstairs and includes the washer & newer dryer. The oversized 2-car attached garage features an electric garage door opener. The home has a new central air conditioner and hot water heater (2018) along with a brand new furnace in (2020). Water/sewer and garbage utilities are included in the rent. School Dist. #204 and you can walk to Nancy Young grade school. The property is conveniently located close to Route 59 & I-88, shopping, dining and so much more. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Reflections Drive have any available units?
2253 Reflections Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Reflections Drive have?
Some of 2253 Reflections Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Reflections Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Reflections Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Reflections Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2253 Reflections Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 2253 Reflections Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Reflections Drive does offer parking.
Does 2253 Reflections Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Reflections Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Reflections Drive have a pool?
No, 2253 Reflections Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Reflections Drive have accessible units?
No, 2253 Reflections Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Reflections Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 Reflections Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2253 Reflections Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly Apartments
Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity