2253 Reflections Drive

Amenities
* Available July 1st, 2020 * Welcome to this popular NorthStar model in desired Reflections Subdivision! It has a courtyard location with a private entrance. This spacious 2-story townhome has 2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and an oversized 2-car garage. It features new carpet throughout! Many rooms/walls are freshly painted. The entry features ceramic tile flooring. The eat-in kitchen features brand new countertops with brand new stainless sink and faucet, all newer stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile floor and freshly painted. The eat-in area features a sliding glass door to the courtyard. The spacious living room/dining room has a ceiling fan and brand new carpeting. The 1/2 bathroom is located on first floor. The back hallway has a garage entrance with a coat closet. The second floor features the master suite with a sitting area, walk-in closet, vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, plant shelf and some fresh paint. The luxury master bathroom features a water closet and soaking tub with shower, and a separate dressing & sink area. The good size second bedroom has ceiling fan, and is adjacent to the second bathroom. The laundry room is upstairs and includes the washer & newer dryer. The oversized 2-car attached garage features an electric garage door opener. The home has a new central air conditioner and hot water heater (2018) along with a brand new furnace in (2020). Water/sewer and garbage utilities are included in the rent. School Dist. #204 and you can walk to Nancy Young grade school. The property is conveniently located close to Route 59 & I-88, shopping, dining and so much more. Welcome Home!