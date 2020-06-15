159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included. Recent improvements include newer carpet, newer kitchen flooring & sink/counter, updated bath, recently painted. Plenty of storage space. Large WIC on the 2nd floor. Bonus room on the 2nd floor. Quaint backyard. Bigger than it looks! NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. NO PETS. GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED. $40 CREDIT APPL/BACKGROUND CHECK. 159 Commonwealth is located behind 161 Commonwealth.