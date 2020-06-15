159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue

Amenities
ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included. Recent improvements include newer carpet, newer kitchen flooring & sink/counter, updated bath, recently painted. Plenty of storage space. Large WIC on the 2nd floor. Bonus room on the 2nd floor. Quaint backyard. Bigger than it looks! NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. NO PETS. GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED. $40 CREDIT APPL/BACKGROUND CHECK. 159 Commonwealth is located behind 161 Commonwealth.