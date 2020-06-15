All apartments in Aurora
Find more places like 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aurora, IL
/
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue

159 South Commonwealth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Aurora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

159 South Commonwealth Avenue, Aurora, IL 60506
Blackhawk

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ALL BRICK COACH HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. WONDERFUL LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, DINING, SHOPPING, METRA & I88! Cost savings with gas, electric, water utilities included. Lawn care included. Recent improvements include newer carpet, newer kitchen flooring & sink/counter, updated bath, recently painted. Plenty of storage space. Large WIC on the 2nd floor. Bonus room on the 2nd floor. Quaint backyard. Bigger than it looks! NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. NO PETS. GARAGE IS NOT INCLUDED. $40 CREDIT APPL/BACKGROUND CHECK. 159 Commonwealth is located behind 161 Commonwealth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have any available units?
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aurora, IL.
How much is rent in Aurora, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aurora Rent Report.
What amenities does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have?
Some of 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aurora.
Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 South COMMONWEALTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive
Aurora, IL 60502
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd
Aurora, IL 60506
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St
Aurora, IL 60504
TGM Springbrook
4101 Chesapeake Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr
Aurora, IL 60502
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr
Aurora, IL 60504
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr
Aurora, IL 60504

Similar Pages

Aurora 1 BedroomsAurora 2 Bedrooms
Aurora Apartments with GymAurora Dog Friendly Apartments
Aurora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Joliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Big Woods MarmionFox ValleySouth Farnsworth
Edgelawn RandallEola Yards
WaubonseeFar East

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago