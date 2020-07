Amenities

Golf course (tenth hole) and lake view lot , First floor master , cul de sac , full brick , features vaulted and volume ceilings , Granite counters in kitchen and stainless, two bedrooms on the first floor , and two on the second floor. oversized 3 car garage, full basement. Privacy, Quality, clean and new,Naperville 204 schools, luxury master bath. Pets on case by case basis. Available August 1st also available for sale, lovely home.