Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space. 2nd Room Can Be Used As An Additional Bedroom Or Office Space. In Unit Washer & Dryer, 1 Garage Parking Space & 1 Uncovered Space Is Included. SMALL PETS ARE WELCOME. Tenant Is Responsible For Electric Only! (Heat Is Electric.)