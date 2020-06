Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Located in a great school district, this beautiful end unit on the 1st floor in a quiet and safe community is close to shopping, highway, train, hospital and golf course. Newly renovated. New refrigerator, newer electric flat top range, over the range microwave, carpet, and new kitchen floor. Laundry room right on the first floor outside the unit. Separate storage room on the second floor. Heat, water, hot water, and gas are included in the rent.