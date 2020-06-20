56 North Dryden Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Move in now and live rent free for the remainder of June. Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home features a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with a private full bath. Two additional bedrooms on second level along with a second full bath. Two car garage. Laundry room on the lower level with washer and dryer included in the rental. Available Jun 13th. No smoking and no pets. A two-year lease is preferred however the homeowner will consider a one year lease for a monthly rental amount of $2575/month. The security deposit is one months rent. Applicants will need to submit to a background/credit check at the time of application submission.