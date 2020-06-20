All apartments in Arlington Heights
56 North Dryden Place
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:14 AM

56 North Dryden Place

56 North Dryden Place · (224) 338-5478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Arlington Heights
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Gym
Location

56 North Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, IL 60004

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1464 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Move in now and live rent free for the remainder of June. Top-rated schools- Prospect High, South Middle, and Windsor Elementary. Walking distance to downtown Arlington Heights, Metra, parks, pool, shopping, and library. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.1 bath home features a beautifully upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, and hardwood floors. Spacious master bedroom with a private full bath. Two additional bedrooms on second level along with a second full bath. Two car garage. Laundry room on the lower level with washer and dryer included in the rental. Available Jun 13th. No smoking and no pets. A two-year lease is preferred however the homeowner will consider a one year lease for a monthly rental amount of $2575/month. The security deposit is one months rent. Applicants will need to submit to a background/credit check at the time of application submission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 56 North Dryden Place have any available units?
56 North Dryden Place has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 56 North Dryden Place have?
Some of 56 North Dryden Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 56 North Dryden Place currently offering any rent specials?
56 North Dryden Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 56 North Dryden Place pet-friendly?
No, 56 North Dryden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington Heights.
Does 56 North Dryden Place offer parking?
Yes, 56 North Dryden Place does offer parking.
Does 56 North Dryden Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 56 North Dryden Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 56 North Dryden Place have a pool?
Yes, 56 North Dryden Place has a pool.
Does 56 North Dryden Place have accessible units?
No, 56 North Dryden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 56 North Dryden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 56 North Dryden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 56 North Dryden Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 56 North Dryden Place does not have units with air conditioning.
