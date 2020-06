Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATHS CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR WITH GREAT VIEW. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FL IN DIN. & LIV. RM. FIREPLACE!! ALL WHITE 6 PANELS DOORS, TRIMS & BASEBOARDS. BATHS WITH GRANITE C-TOPS, CERAMIC TILES AND NEWER VANITY. REMODELED KIT WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS, COUNTER SPACE AND ROOM FOR A TABLE. NEWER SS APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT! HEAT, WATER AND GAS INCLUDED IN RENT! AVAILABLE NOW!!! GREAT SCHOOLS!!! Pictures taken before tenant moved in.