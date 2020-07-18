Amenities

9934 N Circle Dr. Available 08/01/20 Golf Cart to Hayden Lake Country Club or Avondale! - 3 bed, 2 bath updated rancher in the well established premier Circle Dr neighborhood! Recently remodeled, this quality home has updated kitchen and baths including laminate flooring and granite and a gorgeous gas fireplace. Open concept, this stylish floor plan offers easy one level living. Gas forced air heat, central air conditioning. Side RV parking, 2+ car garage w/ golf cart bay, and a beautiful covered back patio, garden area on .34 acre lot, & garden shed. This home offers all the outdoor amenities in a peaceful setting. Home is close to Hayden Country Club, Avondale and Honeysuckle Beach. Small pet upon approval.



(RLNE5906527)