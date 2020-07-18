All apartments in Kootenai County
Find more places like 9934 N Circle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kootenai County, ID
/
9934 N Circle Dr.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

9934 N Circle Dr.

9934 North Circle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9934 North Circle Drive, Kootenai County, ID 83835

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
9934 N Circle Dr. Available 08/01/20 Golf Cart to Hayden Lake Country Club or Avondale! - 3 bed, 2 bath updated rancher in the well established premier Circle Dr neighborhood! Recently remodeled, this quality home has updated kitchen and baths including laminate flooring and granite and a gorgeous gas fireplace. Open concept, this stylish floor plan offers easy one level living. Gas forced air heat, central air conditioning. Side RV parking, 2+ car garage w/ golf cart bay, and a beautiful covered back patio, garden area on .34 acre lot, & garden shed. This home offers all the outdoor amenities in a peaceful setting. Home is close to Hayden Country Club, Avondale and Honeysuckle Beach. Small pet upon approval.

(RLNE5906527)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have any available units?
9934 N Circle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kootenai County, ID.
What amenities does 9934 N Circle Dr. have?
Some of 9934 N Circle Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9934 N Circle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9934 N Circle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9934 N Circle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9934 N Circle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9934 N Circle Dr. offers parking.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9934 N Circle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have a pool?
No, 9934 N Circle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9934 N Circle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9934 N Circle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9934 N Circle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9934 N Circle Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residence at Tullamore
3160 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Phase II
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
River View Collection
4034 West Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Riverview Villas
4034 W Idewild Loop
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road
Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WAPost Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene, IDPullman, WA
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WATown and Country, WA
Kellogg, IDHayden, IDMoscow, IDRathdrum, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College