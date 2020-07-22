/
bonner county
7 Apartments for rent in Bonner County, ID📍
2002 Janelle Way
2002 Janelle Way, Sandpoint, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3600 sqft
2002 Janelle Way Available 10/01/20 4bed/2.5 Executive Home - Close to Everything - One of the nicest in-town homes available! 4 large bedrooms, 2.
805 N Main St
805 Main Street, Clark Fork, ID
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
805 N Main St Available 08/06/20 Comfortable & Cozy 2 Bed 1 Bath Mobile Home in Clark Fork - Comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home in downtown Clark Fork just off of Main Street.
468800 N Highway 95 Space 38
468800 Highway 95, Bonner County, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
468800 N Highway 95 Space 38 Available 08/06/20 Clean & Affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath Home in Sagle, ID - Newer carpet in the living room and bedrooms, newer paint on interior, vinyl floors in kitchen and bath, and a spacious floor plan make this single
86 Iornwood
86 Ironwood Dr, Blanchard, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Enjoy gracious living in this 2 bedroom/2bath condo at the center of Stoneridge Golf course. Fully furnished, see photos. Features a King size bed, two twin beds in guest room, towels, linins and a fully equip kitchen.
557 E. Seasons Rd.
557 East Seasons Road, Kootenai County, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1085 sqft
557 E. Seasons Rd.
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Bonner County area include Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Eastern Washington University, and Spokane Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Spokane, Spokane Valley, Post Falls, Coeur d'Alene, and Cheney have apartments for rent.